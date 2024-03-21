Boys volleyball: Suburban Life 2024 season previews

The boys volleyball season is underway. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

The Redwings return five seniors and three juniors from a team which was 7-1 in the East Suburban Catholic and advanced to the sectional finals losing to Glenbard South.

Back for new coach Hector Cano are seniors Thomas Galbraith, Anthony Komick, Nick Gonnella, Andrew Stocker, Brendan Geraci and Dom Krzeczkowski, and juniors Aris Maurukas, Reed Hefley and Jacob Olejnik. They will be joined by juniors Joseph Torrico, Ryan Pecak, Matt Swiatkowski, Shane Walsh and Benus Rauduve, and sophomore Lukas Carlson.

“Marist is the team to beat in the conference,” said Cano. “We want to run various tempos and give our kids opportunities to grow and develop.”

The Trojans (29-10, 4-2) return seniors Adam Janowiak, Lincoln Geist and Gavin Reina along with juniors Aiden Akkawi and Quinn Leahy to a team that made the sectional finals. Coach Mark Wasik adds senior Tommy Kroczka, junior Dylan Quinn and sophomore Aaron Grey.

“We lose both outside hitters but we reload with capable athletes,” said Wasik. “This conference is mixed with top teams in the state.”

The Mustangs (28-10, 6-0) were undefeated in the WSC Gold behind seniors Jordan Tan and Connor Lynch, and juniors Matt Piotrowski and Jordan Parrot for coach Kurt Steuer who welcomes sophomore Linas Kasperiunas.

“We are returning varsity experience,” said the Mustangs coach, who is 276-125 in 11 years. “We are incorporating new setters to run our offense. They are gaining experience at the varsity against top teams in the state.”

The Rams (25-13, 7-1) lost in the regional final to Lyons Township, who placed second in the state.

They will be led by 6-8 senior Aidan Welton, a two-year all-conference performer and a George Mason recruit.

Senior setter Jack Junior, a three-year starter, and seniors Danny Overlin, Brayden Smith and Payton Strieve are back for coach Kelly Markworth who adds senior Lance Mueller and freshman Glorie Emma

“A majority of starters are back which will support the new talented players.” said Markworth.

The Hilltoppers (40-2) defeated West Suburban Conference Silver rival Lyons Township to win the 2023 state title.

Glenbard West returns all-state senior Adam Graham. Senior all-conference performers Xzavian Willett, Andrew Ellis and Jack Anderson also return.

“We want to go point by point,” said Christine Giunta Mayer (557-143 record in 19 years). “We want to maintain a high standard and have a strong mentality. We want to stay in control every practice and game. We play in a difficult conference. Three of the four teams in the Final 4 were from the conference.”

The Red Devils lost in the sectional finals to conference foe Lyons Township a year ago under coach Tom Gilbert, who fashions a 58-20 career mark in three years. They are led by all-state outside hitter senior Matt Ruth.

Senior Omer Naveed and junior Harry Hughes are back as all-West Suburban Conference players, and sophommores Ken Reodica, John Lynch, Everett Howorth and Dane Beringer join the team.

“We graduated nine seniors and have a lot of new players,” said Gilbert. “We are beginning a rebuild. Glenbard West is talented again. The conference is arguably the toughest in the state.”

Seventh year coach Joe Lencioni returns all-conference players seniors Quinn Marron and Nate Ockrim and sophomore Tomas Lobias.

The Lions last year went 35-7 and took second in the state in the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2005. Luka Kostic, a 6-foot-6 senior outside who was second on the Lions in kills last year, returns. So does Zaccary Ruiz, a 6-foot senior who led Lyons in digs. So does senior setters Carson Turner and Tommy Culver.

Youth will be served for the Broncos (5-22, 0-6) in 2024.

Senior Hunter Ross and sophomore Nolan Kwiatkowski are back to go with sophomore Michael May and freshmen Fred Conforti and Charlie Brunson.

“This is the youngest team I have had in eight years,” said coach Brian Opaka. “We will start two freshmen and two sophomores. We are not very deep. We hope to finish in the middle of the pack in the conference.”

The Spartans (28-10) lost to Hinsdale Central in the regional finals a year ago.

Seniors Gavin Gonzalez, Nick Madden, Eddie Muller, Chris Rojas, Krish Manek, JT McCormick and Kyle Zediker along with newcomers are seniors Aaron Cook, Mike Powell, Mike Globe and Matt Shales lead the way.

“Guys are pushing themselves to play at a high level,” said coach Mike Lynch. “We will be fun to watch and should improve throughout the season. We have the majority of our lineup back. We want to be conference champs and make a deep run in the state playoffs.”

Timothy Christian

The Trojans start their first year in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. Timothy finished 6-2 in its final season in the Metro Suburban.

Coach David Barker’s troops lost to Wheaton Warrenville South in the regional quarterfinals.

Back are all-conference performers seniors Ty Van Latten and Jon Tameling along with juniors Owen Wise and Trevor Munk.

“”We want to win the conference and advance in the state playoffs,” said Barker. “We are ready to compete against multiple bigger schools.”

Veteran coach Bill Schreier welcomes back all six starters including 3 all-staters from a team which posted a 21-15 record and 4-2 DuKane Conference slate (second). Schreier is 688-218 mark.

Back are all-staters seniors Joey Kelly and Joey Kohley along with sophomore Simon Bratt, seniors Quinn Harty and Trevor Paige and junior Mergen Purevsuren.

Senior Brian Dickinson and junior Mark Gheorghita also are in the mix for playing time.

“We had growing pains last season with younger players,” said the Tigers coach. “We want to get back on track with a good mix of seniors and underclassmen. We have a ton of experience. We hope to reap the benefits. We are on the verge of a very competitive season.”

The Warriors (5-20, 2-3) lost to Glenbard East in the first round of the regionals, and bring back seniors Carter Ferguson and Andrew Giesinski.

“We want to win the West Suburban Conference Gold which will help us prepare us for the state tournament,” said coach Ed Delacruz.

The Dukes (30-7, 3-3) have six returning starters and 10 players overall, leading to some lofty goals in 2024.

All-staters sophomore Ben Brown, and seniors Luke Shorter and Jack Bute are back along with all-conference selection Logan Rice plus seniors Zach Brown, Jack Zitek, Collin Harrington, Owen Reifenrath, Abe Cobalerro and Charlie Meadows.

York was upset in the regionals by West Aurora last year.

“The top three teams in the state are in the WSC Silver,” said coach Ken Dowdy (247-154 mark in 13 years). “It is hands down the best conference in the state. We are lucky to participate in it. Our schedule is tougher. We are playing elite teams like Riverside Brookfield and Lincoln-Way East and in the Best in the Midwest Tournament in Indianapolis.”