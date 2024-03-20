Election 2024: Casten projected as winner in Democratic primary for 6th U.S. House seat

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten is the likely winner in the three-way Democratic primary for the Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, The Associated Press reported less than an hour after polls closed Tuesday night.
Casten, a Downers Grove resident seeking a fourth term, was ahead with 22,207 votes, nearly 73% of the total, unofficial results showed. Rookie candidate and health care advocate Mahnoor Ahmad of Oakbrook Terrace was running second with 4,851 votes, or about 16%, while Chicagoan Charles Hughes — a Nicor Gas employee in his third campaign for Congress — was third with 3,557 votes, or nearly 12%.
Casten, a former energy company entrepreneur who has been a prominent advocate on Capitol Hill in the fight against global climate change, also has been an outspoken champion of gun control, abortion rights, LGBTQ rights and other progressive-driven issues. But Ahmad came at Casten from the left, criticizing Israel’s actions during the ongoing war in Gaza as “genocidal” and calling for a single, government-run health care system, something Casten opposes.
If his lead holds, Casten will face Republican Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn in the Nov. 5 general election.
