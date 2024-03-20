Election 2024: Casten projected as winner in Democratic primary for 6th U.S. House seat

The Democratic candidates for Illinois' 6th congressional district are, from left, Mahnoor Ahmad, Sean Casten and Charles Hughes. (Photos provided by candidates)

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten is the likely winner in the three-way Democratic primary for the Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, The Associated Press reported less than an hour after polls closed Tuesday night.

Casten, a Downers Grove resident seeking a fourth term, was ahead with 22,207 votes, nearly 73% of the total, unofficial results showed. Rookie candidate and health care advocate Mahnoor Ahmad of Oakbrook Terrace was running second with 4,851 votes, or about 16%, while Chicagoan Charles Hughes — a Nicor Gas employee in his third campaign for Congress — was third with 3,557 votes, or nearly 12%.

Casten, a former energy company entrepreneur who has been a prominent advocate on Capitol Hill in the fight against global climate change, also has been an outspoken champion of gun control, abortion rights, LGBTQ rights and other progressive-driven issues. But Ahmad came at Casten from the left, criticizing Israel’s actions during the ongoing war in Gaza as “genocidal” and calling for a single, government-run health care system, something Casten opposes.

If his lead holds, Casten will face Republican Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn in the Nov. 5 general election.

