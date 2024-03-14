Woodridge to host Crime Free Housing seminars March 14, April 11

The Woodridge Crime Free Housing seminar was designed to assist owners and managers of rental properties within the community in keeping their property safe, with crime prevention concepts in mind.

This class can also be used by homeowner’s associations to effectively deal with rental units within the association. Click here to learn more. ﻿

A Crime-Free Housing seminar will take place in the community room of the new Woodridge Police Department, 7215 Janes Ave., at 5:30 p.m. on March 14 and April 11.