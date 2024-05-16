Wheaton streets to close for Briar Glen Bulldog Run

The Briar Glen Bulldog Run will be held at 1 p.m. on May 19. The following streets in Wheaton will be temporarily closed from approximately 12:30 to 3 p.m. for this event:

Briarcliffe Blvd. between Lakecliffe Drive (south entrance) and Sheffield Lane

Brentwood Lane, between Cambridge Lane and Brentwood Lane East

Cambridge Lane, between Brentwood Lane and Sussex Lane

Sussex Lane, between Cambridge Lane and Nottingham Lane

Nottingham Lane, between Sussex Lane and Windsor Drive

Windsor Drive, between Nottingham Lane and Brentwood Lane East

Brentwood Lane East, between Brentwood Lane and Windsor Drive

During the event, these streets will be adequately staffed with uniformed police officers to assist and direct traffic. Residents and motorists are asked for their cooperation in not moving the barricades to ensure the safety of the runners. Motorists may experience temporary traffic delays and choose to alter their travel route to avoid these areas. To view a map of the closures, visit the city’s website.