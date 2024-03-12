Westmont fire personnel recognized for service

Westmont Fire Chief Steve Riley recognized fire department personnel for their excellent service at a recent Fire Public Safety Committee meeting.

There were several awards presented including Certificate of Achievement for successful completion of the Fire Chief Officer Certification, Teamwork Commendation Awards, Chief Recognition Award and the Fire Department Employee of the Year Award.

Riley presented Battalion Chief Eric Blaskovich and Battalion Chief Joseph Kielczynski with a Certificate of Achievement for successful completion of the Fire Chief Officer Certification. Chief Riley stressed the value of completing this certification, which demonstrates the highest level of commitment to a career in fire service.

Teamwork Commendation Awards were presented to Contract Medic Lindsay Brockhoff, Lieutenant Zachary Crawford, Firefighter/Medic Katie Jansen, Battalion Chief Joseph Kielczynski, Firefighter Robert Kowalski, Jr. and Firefighter Jessica Zimmermann for their teamwork during a motor vehicle accident on Route 83.

The Chief Recognition Award was presented to firefighter/medic Ryan Sulzen for resuscitating a resident at a fitness facility in Wheaton while off duty.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Riley presented the Westmont Employee Of The Year Award to David Zalesiak for his ongoing excellent work for the community and the Westmont Fire Department. Riley said Zalesiak’s dedication and perseverance are a true sign of his professionalism. Zalesiak has served the Westmont community for five years.