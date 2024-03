Downers Grove North High School Theatre will present “The Little Mermaid.” The cast & crew will take audiences under the sea for the 2024 spring musical.

The show will be held at 7 p.m. March 14, 15 and 16 in the Clarence Johnson Auditorium.

The Little Mermaid is suitable for all ages and tickets can be purchased in advance.

For tickets, visit DGN Theatre Tickets. For more information, visit DGNTheatre.com