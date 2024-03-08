Glenbard West mourns the death of senior Erik Lonvick

The death of a student has shaken the Glenbard West High School community.

Erik “Lonnie” Lonvick, a senior at the Glen Ellyn school, died on Sunday, March 3, one week after an unexpected cardiac event caused by Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, according to his obituary. He was 18.

Lonvick was an all-West Suburban Silver Conference offensive lineman for the Glenbard West Hilltoppers football team. In addition, he was an Eagle Scout and a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

“We want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to offer memories, kind words, food, or other assistance,” the Lonvick family said in a statement.

“The support we have received from our church, the high school and football program, the neighbors, and the Glen Ellyn community at large has sustained us,” the statement continues. “Even in the midst of unbearable tragedy, we have felt loved and supported.”

Lonvick had planned on playing football in college, listing on social media multiple offers from programs such as North Central College, Illinois Wesleyan University and Butler University.

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome is a congenital heart defect that presents an extra pathway for signals to travel between the heart’s upper and lower chambers, causing a fast heartbeat, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn.

Leonard Memorial officials said that due to the large crowd expected, additional parking will be available in the former U.S. Bank parking lot across the street from the funeral home, in the parking garage near the Glen Ellyn Civic Center, 535 Duane St., in the public lot on Duane Street, or available street parking.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 802 E. Geneva Road, Wheaton. It will be livestreamed at holycrosswheaton.org.

Following the memorial on Saturday, a community reception hosted by the Glenbard West football program will be held at the Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn.

A GoFundMe account has been established to support the Lonvick family, with any additional funds going to potentially establish a student scholarship at Glenbard West in Erik Lonvick’s memory, as well as offering proactive cardiac testing for students.

“We’re focused on helping students process through their grieving and supporting the family,” Glenbard High School District 87 Superintendent David Larson said in a statement. “We’re open to any good ideas and appreciate the thoughtfulness of others.”

By early afternoon Friday, the account had raised nearly $24,000 toward its initial goal of $10,000.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240307/news/glenbard-west-mourns-of-the-death-of-senior-erik-lonvick/