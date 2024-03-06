LT students chosen Technology Center of DuPage’s career tech elite

Several Lyons Township High School students were selected as Technology Center of DuPage’s (TCD) Career Tech Elite.

These students were selected by TCD, not only for excelling in the classroom but going above and beyond in their field of study. The Career Tech Elite Students were chosen as exuding professionalism to the highest level and also having great attendance.

“We feel as though these qualities not only help them to be Elite here at TCD, but will also help them be prepared to succeed at the next level whether they choose college or to pursue a career pathway,” Ryan West, assistant principal at Tech Center of DuPage, said in a news release.

Technology Center of DuPage prepares juniors and seniors for college and a career through 19 advanced career and technical education electives. It is operated by joint agreement among 14 member high school districts, including District 204.

LTHS Students were honored at a ceremony at TCD on Feb. 29

The students are: