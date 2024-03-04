Man accused of fighting Oak Brook police after stealing merchandise from Nordstrom

Charges have been filed against a Chicago man for allegedly stealing more than $1,300 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Nordstrom store and getting into a physical altercation with Oak Brook police officers, prosecutors said.

The 30-year-old male offender, of the 800 block of South Plymouth Court, appeared Sunday at First Appearance Court where the state’s motion to detain him pre-trial was denied.

The offender is charged with one count each of burglary, retail theft and resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

At about 8:13 p.m. March 2, Oak Brook police were dispatched to the Nordstrom store located at 10 Oak Brook Center, for a report of a man suspected of stealing who was fighting with loss prevention officers.

It is alleged that the man, later identified as the offender, entered the Norstrom with Target store bags, selected various items for sale and entered a fitting room. He allegedly exited the fitting room, had no visible merchandise on him, but the Target bags he brought with him contained approximately $1,300 worth of clothing and men’s cosmetics, according to the release.

The offender attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, but was stopped by loss prevention officers. He allegedly began fighting with loss prevention officers. When an Oak Brook police officer stationed at the mall arrived to assist, the offender continued fighting, causing injury to the loss prevention officers and the Oak Brook police officer. Additional Oak Brook police arrived and the offender was arrested, according to the release.

“The allegations that (the offender) entered Nordstrom, helped himself to $1,300 worth of merchandise and then got into a physical altercation with authorities as he attempted to leave without paying are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “In DuPage County, we have no tolerance for this type of criminal behavior, and I guarantee that if you steal from any of our retail establishments, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted.”

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Oak Brook,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release “If you come here to steal and think you can evade arrest by resisting, you’re wrong. Resisting arrest puts officers and the individual at risk of serious injury, and I’m grateful that did not occur in this incident. I’d like to thank our officers and loss prevention agents for their continued efforts in keeping our community safe.”

The offender’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 1 for arraignment.