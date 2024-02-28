Carol Stream woman accused of possessing handgun that 9-year-old boy brought to school

A motion to deny pre-trial release was granted Wednesday for a Carol Stream woman accused of illegally possessing a handgun that was brought to an elementary school by a 9-year-old male minor, prosecutors said.

The 27-year-old woman of the 500 block of Alton Court, appeared at First Appearance Court charged with two counts of unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Feb. 27, Carol Stream police received information that a 9-year-old minor brought a loaded gun to school. Following an investigation, authorities found a .40 caliber Taurus with one bullet in the magazine in the minor’s backpack. It is further alleged that the offender, who is a convicted felon, illegally possessed the gun, according to the release.

“As a convicted felon, (the offender) is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “To make matters worse, the allegation that a minor was able to gain control of her illegally possessed handgun and bring it to school is extremely alarming. We are all very thankful that no one was injured as a result of this incident.“

We have all seen the horrific images of what could happen when a firearm is illegally brought into a school,” Carol Stream Chief of Police Donald Cummings said in the release. “We are thankful that the firearm was located and seized before anything tragic could have unfolded.”

The offender’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 18 for arraignment.