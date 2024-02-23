Wheaton to consider traffic signal at Roosevelt Road near St. Francis High School

The Feb. 26 Wheaton City Council planning session, will include discussion of potentially installing a traffic signal on Roosevelt Road near St. Francis High School and Target.

The city has received requests to install a traffic signal between County Farm Road and Fapp Circle to address vehicle and pedestrian traffic activity.

This meeting will include an in-depth review of the surrounding intersections and the results of traffic studies performed to determine recommended actions for this area.

Roosevelt Road (Route 38) is a state-owned highway under the jurisdiction of the state. Any action taken will require the coordination of the state, the city and affected property owners.

City Council planning sessions are discussion-format meetings of the Wheaton City Council. These are open meetings that the public can attend in-person or via Zoom, and the city will make a recording of this meeting available on its website.

The Planning Session agenda will be posted Feb. 23 on the city’s website under the City Council planning session section, and the agenda will include the link to attend via Zoom.