Hinsdale South girls basketball wins first sectional title since 1977: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinsdale South 42, St. Laurence 29

Amerie Flowers had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Amelia Lavorato had 13 points and three rebounds for the Hornets (25-10), who won the Class 3A St. Ignatius Sectional final for the program’s first sectional title since the 1976-77 season. Maeve Savage added six points and seven rebounds and Brynn Diedrich four assists and three steals for Hinsdale South, which advances to face Marian Catholic in Monday’s supersectional at Hinsdale South.

Phillips 62, IC Catholic Prep 59

Allie Geiger scored 26 points for the Knights in the Class 2A Julian Sectional final.