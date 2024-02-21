Five migrants accused of stealing merchandise from two Oak Brook stores

Charges were filed Wednesday against five Venezuelan migrants for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from two Oak Brook stores, prosecutors said.

The five offenders, ranging in age from 18 to 33, are all Venezuelan with no known permanent addrees according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The defendants appeared in First Appearance Court where Judge Joshua Dieden denied the state’s motion to detain the men pre-trial. All five defendants are charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, according to the release.

At about 7:57 p.m. on Feb. 20, an individual told police he observed four men stealing merchandise from the Nike Factory Store, 2155 W. 22nd St. Oak Brook police located the vehicle allegedly involved parked outside the Ulta store located in the same mall.

Police conducted surveillance on the vehicle, allegedly occupied by two of the men. A short time the other three men allegedly exited the Ulta store and enter the vehicle, authorities said.

Police attempted to stop the car but it allegedly drove around the officer’s squad car before being boxed in by other officers. All five men were arrested.

The men allegedly stole nine fragrance items from the Ulta valued at about $1,331 as well as shoes and a hat from the Nike store valued at about $726, according to the release.

“It is alleged that when the defendants were taken into custody, they were laughing at the officers and not taking this matter seriously,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “While the defendants in this case may not take the charges against them seriously, I can assure you, in DuPage County we take these allegations very seriously. Make no mistake, law enforcement in DuPage County remains vigilant and if you steal from any of our retail establishments, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted.”

“These five arrests add to the significant number of illegal migrant arrests we have had in the past four months,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “We will continue to be pro-active in our efforts in keeping our community safe. Much of society is tired of hearing about these types of crimes and I’d like to thank the witness for being alert and contacting the police in this incident.”

The next court date for the five defendants is scheduled for March 18 for arraignment.