Juveniles setting off fireworks the cause of Westmont house fire: police

Fireworks set off by three juveniles appear to be the cause of a Feb. 19 residential fire in Westmont, authorities said.

Westmont police at about 11:36 a.m. were notified of a residential structure fire in the 100 block of West Naperville Road. Police and fire department personnel arrived on scene within three minutes of receiving the call.

A witness told police fireworks were being set off in the immediate area followed by three juveniles running away. Moments later, police located three male juveniles who matched the descriptions given by the witness. All three were taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

The residence was occupied by one individual who escaped unharmed. The preliminary estimated loss exceeds $150,000 and the residence was declared uninhabitable, authorities said.

Each of the juveniles were charged with one count of felony criminal damage to property--exceeds $100,000. They were released to their parents/guardians pending DuPage County Court dates.