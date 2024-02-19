No Mow ‘Til Mother’s Day program underway in Westmont

Westmont’s No Mow ‘Til Mother’s Day program is an initiative that encourages residents to not mow their lawns (or a portion of their lawns) through Mother’s Day for the purpose of helping the local ecology and establishing habitats of pollinators.

The program aligns with the values of the Monarch Butterfly Pledge, which is coordinated through the National Wildlife Federation. More than one-third of the world’s food supply is dependent on pollinators. Additionally, 75% of the world’s flowering plants rely on pollinators.

Westmont residents who wish to participate in the program need to sign up via the online form.

2024 NO MOW ‘TIL MOTHER’S DAY SIGN-UP FORM

Households will have three options for confirming their official participation in the program:

Reusing their No Mow yard sign from previous years

Picking up a new No Mow yard sign from Public Works from 8 a.m. to noon March 30. Yard signs will not be available after March 30.

Printing their own No Mow poster and placing it in their window or door (A PDF version of the No Mow ‘til Mother’s Day poster will be emailed to participants before April 1)

Once enrolled, No Mow participants will not be subject to lawn mowing code enforcement through Mother’s Day, May 12. Regular lawn care code enforcement for residents who enroll in the program will resume after the program is over on Mother’s Day.

Residents may choose to participate by not mowing their entire lawn during the timeframe of the program, or they can designate a specific section of their property for the No Mow event, rather than not mowing their entire yard.

For more information regarding the No Mow ‘til Mother’s Day Program, contact Westmont Forestry and Grounds Division Supervisor Jon Yeater at jyeater@westmont.il.gov.