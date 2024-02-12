Early voting open at several DuPage County locations

Early voting for the primary election runs through March 4 at the following DuPage County locations for the election of federal, state and DuPage County offices:

DuPage County Fairgrounds (Building 5): 2015 W Manchester Road

Addison Township Office: 401 N Addison Road, Addison

Naperville Municipal Center: 400 S Eagle St., Naperville

Stratford Square Mall: 152 Stratford Drive, Bloomingdale

Westmont Public Library: 428 N Cass Ave., Westmont

These locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays until March 2. These and additional locations will open for early voting as permanent locations starting March 4.

To see the full list of early voting locations, visit DuPage County’s website. Additionally, you can use the Check Your Election Information tool to check your voter registration status, find your polling place and more.