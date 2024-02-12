Early voting open at several DuPage County locations

Early voting for the primary election runs through March 4 at the following DuPage County locations for the election of federal, state and DuPage County offices:
- DuPage County Fairgrounds (Building 5): 2015 W Manchester Road
- Addison Township Office: 401 N Addison Road, Addison
- Naperville Municipal Center: 400 S Eagle St., Naperville
- Stratford Square Mall: 152 Stratford Drive, Bloomingdale
- Westmont Public Library: 428 N Cass Ave., Westmont
These locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays until March 2. These and additional locations will open for early voting as permanent locations starting March 4.
To see the full list of early voting locations, visit DuPage County’s website. Additionally, you can use the Check Your Election Information tool to check your voter registration status, find your polling place and more.