Sixteen District 58 staffers win Green Apple Awards

Sixteen staff members in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 were awarded the Education Foundation’s Green Apple Awards for exemplary service as part of the holiday campaign.

They received a personal message from the donor, were celebrated on the district’s social media pages and received a personal visit from Superintendent Kevin Russell. The recipients are:

Lindsay Doty, Highland

Ima Brohol, Henry Puffer

Tina Dobias, Henry Puffer

Kendall Guege, Henry Puffer

Matthew D’Angelo, Hillcrest

Laura Velinske (DiPietro), Hillcrest

Sandra Munizzo, Hillcrest

Jennifer Mejdrech (Glynn), Fairmount

Karen Kroll, Fairmount

Emily Weist, Belle Aire,

Allison Hedman, Whittier

Maggie Sabatino, Highland

Kyle Winter, HIghlandAngela Vahle, Highland

Angela Vahle, Highland

Catherine Boyce, Pierce Downer

Amanda O’Hearn, Belle Aire

Check out a photo gallery of the awardees. The Green Apple Award program is a year-round program. You can send a Green Apple to any staff member at any time.