Sixteen District 58 staffers win Green Apple Awards

Sixteen staff members in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 were awarded the Education Foundation’s Green Apple Awards for exemplary service as part of the holiday campaign.
They received a personal message from the donor, were celebrated on the district’s social media pages and received a personal visit from Superintendent Kevin Russell. The recipients are:
- Lindsay Doty, Highland
- Ima Brohol, Henry Puffer
- Tina Dobias, Henry Puffer
- Kendall Guege, Henry Puffer
- Matthew D’Angelo, Hillcrest
- Laura Velinske (DiPietro), Hillcrest
- Sandra Munizzo, Hillcrest
- Jennifer Mejdrech (Glynn), Fairmount
- Karen Kroll, Fairmount
- Emily Weist, Belle Aire,
- Allison Hedman, Whittier
- Maggie Sabatino, Highland
- Kyle Winter, HIghlandAngela Vahle, Highland
- Angela Vahle, Highland
- Catherine Boyce, Pierce Downer
- Amanda O’Hearn, Belle Aire
Check out a photo gallery of the awardees. The Green Apple Award program is a year-round program. You can send a Green Apple to any staff member at any time. To send a Green Apple, click here.