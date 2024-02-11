Feathers of approval. Woodridge survey favors chickens

A Woodridge Village Board study session will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 to discuss the and upcoming zoning code update. This meeting is open to the public and discussion items include site plan review, chickens, the village sign code, tobacco retail, a fee in lieu of tree preservation and community residences.

Click here to view the agenda for this meeting. You can also find the results of the Woodridge residential chicken survey.

Following the study session, the regularly scheduled village board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. during which the board is expected to vote to adopt the entire zoning code including map amendments. Click here to view the board meeting agenda.e

Both meetings will take place in the Werch Board Room at 5 Plaza Drive.