Convicted felon faces multiple charges after leading Oak Brook police on high-speed chase

A motion was granted Sunday to deny pre-trial release for a convicted felon accused of leading police on a high-speed chase while in possession of a loaded handgun, prosecutors said.

The offender, of the 7900 block of South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, appeared at First Appearance Court Sunday morning charged with one count each of armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

At about 2:56 a.m. on Jan. 27, an Oak Brook police saw a vehicle, allegedly driven by the offender, on 22nd Street and Midwest Road traveling 55 mph in a 35-mph zone. When police initiated pursuit, the offender sped up, reaching speeds of approximately 60 mph and ignored a red light. He continued to evade police, allegedly reaching speeds of approximately 70 mph in a 35-mph zone until police successfully spiked his tires at Spring Road and 31st Street, according to the release.

The offender continued to drive on flat tires and entered Interstate 294 where he reached speeds of approximately 80 mph until his vehicle became disabled in Northlake. He was arrested and transported to a local hospital for medical attention after he told officers he had just ingested ecstasy, according to the release.

When searching his vehicle, police allegedly found inside the glove compartment a loaded SCCY 380 handgun with one bullet in the chamber. The offender does not possess a FOID card or CCL, according to the release.

“In DuPage County, we take incidents of fleeing from the police very seriously,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “What is more alarming in this case is that, as a convicted felon, (the offender) is prohibited from owning a firearm, yet he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded gun at the time of his arrest. Thankfully, no innocent motorists were injured or worse as a result of (his) alleged actions. I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Attempting to outrun the police will only make things worse for you.”

“Pursuits are inherently dangerous, and we train our officers to carefully assess the risks and benefits before initiating one,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “However, there is some misconception by criminals that if they flee from the police they will not be pursued and that is simply not accurate in Oak Brook. We have had numerous pursuits for various offenses which ultimately led to weapons offenses and taking illegal firearms off the street.”

The offender’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 26 for arraignment.