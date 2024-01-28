Gymnastics: York earns share of conference crown for first time in 36 years

Hayley Schiltz of York High School finishes her beam routine during the conference meet held at Glenbard West on Saturday Jan. 27, 2024. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

GLEN ELLYN – Just before the outbreak of COVID-19, senior Angela Stangarone, junior Hayley Schiltz and freshman Melania Veselovsky readily shared rides for club gymnastics.

United again this season with the York girls gymnastics team, they’re enjoying quite a fun and historic ride that could end with the program’s first team trip to state since 1988.

The Dukes ended one 36-year streak Saturday. They won the West Suburban Conference Silver Meet at Glenbard West with 140.575 points to share the overall title with the Hilltoppers.

“Is that the last time we won conference? That’s just crazy,” said Stangarone, who won all-around (37.275) by 1.825 points, vault (9.5), balance beam (9.35) and floor exercise (9.075).

Angela Stangarone of York High School finishes her beam routine during the conference meet held at Glenbard West on Saturday Jan. 27, 2024. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

“It’s huge (for us). It’s been years. As a team we’ve all really grown since the beginning of the season. We push each other and we’ve been so excited for this.

This has been the most fun season I’ve ever had, these girls and this team. Doing these routines, I’ve been able to clean up so much.”

Lyons Township (137.725), enjoying its best season since the mid-2010s, and Glenbard West (135.30) were second and third Saturday, followed by Oak Park-River Forest (133.425) and Hinsdale Central (130.225).

Stangarone, a first-year high school gymnast and former Level 10 club gymnast at Premier, became York’s first individual Silver champion in recent memory.

Grace Flint of Glenbard West compete in the uneven bars on Saturday Jan. 27, 2024, during the conference meet held at Glenbard West. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Glenbard West junior Grace Flint won uneven parallel bars (9.45) with the event’s last routine, .1 ahead of the second-place Stangarone.

“(Stangarone has) been such a big contributor to this team,” said second-year York coach Ashley Samata, a former gymnast for the Dukes.

“It’s the start of something great for York because we have not had a team this successful in probably the last 15 years, even before that. I’m just so thankful I have this team, these girls specifically, because they rose to the occasion.”

The Dukes scored a season-high 141.225 Jan. 20 and the core five was intact Saturday for the first time since Dec. 6. Injuries and absences contributed to dual losses to LT and Glenbard West 136.70 to 136.05 Tuesday.

Thanks to the duals, the Hilltoppers extended their impressive history of a ninth consecutive overall Silver title – the longest streak in WSC/WSC Silver history dating back to 1972.

Leah Chapski of Glenbard West competes in the volt on Saturday Jan. 27, 2024, held at Glenbard West during the conference. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Overall champions are determined by dual wins and Silver Meet results. Because Glenbard West went 4-0 in duals and York, LT and OPRF were 2-2, the Hilltoppers still could have won overall outright by taking second Saturday and were assured a co-title with third.

In duals, the Hilltoppers edged LT and OPRF both by .45.

“We’re not looking at where we didn’t finish today. We’re looking at we’re co-conference champions. Nine in a row is something we had as a goal for the year,” Glenbard West coach Carlos Fuentes said.

“It would have been great to have a performance where you were first or second but it’s actually more impressive to have the bigger body of work, having won all of the duals. Not that we just had one great day. We’ve had one great season.”

Junior Leah Chapski was part of last year’s five all-arounder Silver lineup. Flint would have competed if not for a season-ending broken leg in early January 2023.

“It was definitely motivation to do better (Saturday),” Flint said. “I was nervous going into it. It’s my highest (bars) score but I think I’ve done better. But I’m happy with how I did.”

Veselovsky was second in all-around (35.45) and vault (9.2), fourth on beam (8.9) and fifth on uneven bars (8.75). Schiltz was second on floor (9.025) and third on beam (9.025).

Veselovsky attempted a pike Yurchenko vault for the first time. She landed it and scratched her second attempt.

Melania Veselovsky of York High School finishes her beam routine during the conference meet held at Glenbard West on Saturday Jan. 27, 2024. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

“I just decided to do it,” Veselovsky said.

Last year, York was fifth in the Silver. Saturday’s title was especially sweet for third-year varsity member Schiltz and fourth-year varsity senior Dani Chavez, who competed Saturday for the first time since Dec. 18.

“Everyone was really motivated. We all wanted to do amazing,” Schiltz said. “We all put in so much hard work. I think we’re going to finish this season strong.”

Glenbard West’s Lilly McCarthy, another first-year senior high-school gymnast from club, was second on beam (9.15), fourth in all-around (34.775) and fifth on floor (8.925). Chapski was fourth on vault (9.075).

LT senior Elle Rockrohr’s first 9.0 earned third on floor. Senior Emily Tucker was third on uneven bars (8.875) and fifth on beam (8.875), freshman Brynn Krantz was third in all-around (34.875) and fourth on floor (8.975) and junior Dahlia Highland was fifth on vault (9.05).

Hinsdale Central senior Hazel Hamelka was third on vault (9.1) after taking second in 2023.