A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday by vehicle near the intersection of York Street and Diversey Avenue in Elmhurst.

Emergency workers were called to the intersection at about 7 a.m. for a report of a vehicle striking an adult pedestrian, according to city officials.

York Street is closed between Diversey and Grand avenues, and authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the collision.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240126/news/pedestrian-struck-and-killed-by-vehicle-in-elmhurst/