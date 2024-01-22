District 99 students can participate in Attainable Futures Program

The Attainable Futures Program is back and is completely in-person. Registered students will hear from local business professionals as they share various workforce readiness tips, their career journey and what inspires them in their chosen field.

Workforce Readiness topics will include:

Career exploration and goal setting

Job applications and search methods

Interview strategy and resume-building

Social media ethics

Community citizenship and engagement

There will be three in-person sessions held during Spring 2024:

Session 1: 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Feb. 21, College of DuPage

Session 2: 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., March 20, PowerForward DuPage

Session 3: 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., April 18, Location TBD

Students are responsible for communicating with teachers and completing work from missed classes.

Buses will transport students to and from school and lunch will be provided.District 99 students who register by Feb. 10 will be added to the Chamber630 Attainable Futures program. Students who complete the program and attend all three sessions will receive a certificate of completion from Chamber630.

To register for the program, fill out the required form.

For questions, contact Lauren Miholic at the district office or reach out to Teri Manderino at Downers Grove North and/or Lavon Robinson at Downers Grove South.