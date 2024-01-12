Bartlett woman, 4 juveniles accused of robbing Naperville vape shop

A Bartlett woman and four male juveniles have been charged with robbing a Naperville vape store, authorities said.

The offender is charged with one count of robbery, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release. A motion to detain pre-trial the 18-year-old woman was denied on Thursday.

The four juvenile males ages 14, 16, 17 and 17, appeared at their detention hearings Thursday where three of the four were detained until at least their next court appearance. The remaining juvenile was released to the custody of his family on home detention.

All four juveniles are charged with one count each of robbery, burglary and retail theft, according to the release.

At about 8 p.m. Jan. 10, three of the juveniles allegedly entered the Smoke Area Vape Shop, 1570 W. Ogden Ave., as the fourth juvenile held the door open. The three juveniles allegedly jumped over the counter and filled three bags with about $4,400 worth of merchandise, according to the release.

When the clerk at the shop attempted to fend off the juveniles, one of them allegedly threw a bottle of vape syrup at him, striking him in the chest. The juveniles then left the store with the merchandise, entered a vehicle driven by the offender and fled, according to the release.

Approximately five minutes later, Naperville police located the vehicle near River Road and West Jefferson Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. Police found three backpacks filled with vape merchandise allegedly stolen from the vape shop. All five defendants were arrested.

“The allegations that (the offender) and four juveniles drove to Naperville and violently robbed approximately $4,400 worth of merchandise from a small business are extremely alarming,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

“Once again, a fast response, keen observation and good police work by one of our officers led to the arrest of five people suspected of committing a brazen robbery in our town,” Naperville Chief Chief of Police Jason Arres said in the release.

The offender’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29 for arraignment. The next court appearance for the detained juveniles is scheduled for Jan. 16. The next court appearance for the released juvenile is scheduled for Feb. 22.