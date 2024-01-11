Man accused of punching pregnant girlfriend, striking Oak Brook squad car before fleeing police

A motion to deny pre-trial release was granted Thursday for a Chicago man charged with punching his pregnant girlfriend in the face and then hitting a police officer with his vehicle as he attempted to flee, prosecutors said.

The offender is charged with one count each of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery to a pregnant person, criminal damage to government supported property, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple misdemeanor charges including domestic battery and criminal damage to property, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 9:57 p.m. Jan. 10, Oak Brook police responded to a domestic disturbance at the AMC Theaters located at 600 Oakbrook Center. Police encountered an individual, later identified as the offender, quickly leaving the scene. They ordered the man to stop and when he allegedly refused, they pursued him on foot.

The offender allegedly fled to his car and as he pulled out of his parking space, he brushed up against a responding officer’s leg. He then hit an Oak Brook police squad car with his car before driving away. He disobeyed two traffic signals as he fled, according to the report.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Wheaton police stopped the vehicle near Roosevelt and Lambert roads and arrested the offender.

Prior to fleeing police, the offender allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend in the face and hit another friend who with the offender when became upset. The offender also allegedly hit his friend with a cardboard sign and smashed his friend’s cell phone on the ground. He then took his girlfriend’s cell phone and fled, according to the release.

“According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence each year,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “While the physical scars of domestic violence may fade over time, the emotional abuse suffered by survivors of domestic violence can have an enduring effect that can last a lifetime.”

“I find it disgusting that this individual allegedly struck his pregnant girlfriend in the face and then cowardly fled the scene, striking a squad car while he attempted to avoid the consequences for his actions,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release.

The offender’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29 for arraignment.