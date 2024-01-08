Lisle man accused of shooting handgun at Elmhurst hotel

A Lisle man was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless conduct Jan. 5 after allegedly shooting a handgun at an Elmhurst hotel, authorities said.

Kyle V. Lochman, age 21, of the 400 block of Cliff Court, was granted pretrial release at a Jan. 6 first appearance court hearing, according to an Elmhurst Police Department news release.

About 2:45 a.m. Jan. 5, Elmhurst police responded to the Courtyard Marriott hotel at 370 N. Route 83 for a report of gunshots outside the building. Upon arrival, officers found no activity outside the hotel or nearby, according to the release.

Police interviewed witnesses at the hotel who reported hearing several gunshots outside from the Route 83 side of the building. A hotel guest told police that a bullet had gone through the window of their third-floor room at the time of the incident. No one was struck by the gunfire, authorities said.

Evidence technicians determined a 9mm bullet had entered the third-floor window and struck the headboard of a bed inside the occupied hotel room. Police also discovered a second bullet strike to the building on an exterior concrete wall. The trajectory of the bullets indicated they originated from the vicinity of Route 83, according to the release.

At 4:43 a.m., a resident called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle parked on James Court in Glendale Heights. Glendale Heights police responded and found two men asleep in a Lexus sedan with a handgun and shell casings visible inside, authorities said.

Glendale Heights police detained the two suspects and contacted Elmhurst police. A search of automated license plate reader cameras determined the suspect’s vehicle was recorded near the hotel at the time of the shooting. Elmhurst police arrested Lochman and the other male. Evidence technicians recovered a Glock 9mm handgun and several shell casings inside the vehicle, according to the release.

Detectives learned that Lochman was returning from a casino with two other men in the Lexus at the time of the incident. He allegedly fired his Glock handgun several times out the passenger side of the of the Lexus sedan as they drove south on Route 83, according to the release.

Lochman’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 29.