Boys basketball: Batavia speeds up at the right time in besting Wheaton Warrenville South

WHEATON – Batavia started fast and finished fast on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs struggled with several aspects of the game, particularly shooting the ball, during the middle of the game against Wheaton Warrenville South in a key DuKane Conference game.

But the unique formula worked for the Bulldogs.

Senior guard Nate Nazos scored on a gliding layup over two defenders with 12.8 seconds left in regulation to spark Batavia to a 31-29 win over the host Tigers.

The Bulldogs (11-4, 5-1) opened the game on fire, with Jax Abalos supplying all of the offense. The sharpshooter scored his team’s first 10 points in the opening 6:09, but then the Bulldogs managed to score just 12 points in the next 24 minutes before ending the game with a nine-point flourish in the final 2:02. Abalos finished with a game-high 16 points, highlighted by burying five 3-pointers. The Tigers missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Wheaton-Warrenville South v Batavia Boys Basketball Batavia's Jax Abalos (23) moves the ball in against Wheaton Warrenville South on Saturday, January 6, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

“We just kind of stuck with things and changed things up and forced a couple of turnovers toward the end and got a big loose ball that led to Nate’s layup but it was a great win against a great team at their place,” Batavia coach Jim Nazos said. “They kept their composure and belief something good was going to happen for us. I thought we got to the boards better and free-throw line and stuck with things. This is a team that shows spots of being really good and we will keep getting better.”

Batavia senior forward CJ Valente (six points) had a pivotal steal and a free throw in the final minute. A few seconds later, Nate Nazos scored the winning basket off a scramble, snaring a pass from Kyle Porter to score on a layup.

“It was a very up and down game,” Valente said. “Our team is really good at pushing through and persisting and that showed today. We didn’t play the way we wanted in the second and third quarters but came through at the end when it was needed. We had fouls to give at the end. I saw the crosscourt had been opening all game and was in the back of the zone and read his eyes (on the steal).”

Nate Nazos said the comeback victory was sparked by solid defense and teamwork. The Bulldogs scored two points in the second quarter, six in the third quarter and missed their 10 fourth-quarter shots until Abalos drilled a 3-pointer. On the next possession, senior Gavin Engelhart followed with a trey, right in front of Batavia’s bench, to lower the deficit to 29-28 with 32.9 left in the game.

Wheaton-Warrenville South v Batavia Boys Basketball Wheaton Warrenville South's Max O’connell (23) rebounds the ball against Batavia's Ben Fiegel (33) during a game in Wheaton on Saturday, January 6, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

“We realized this game was not going to be easy and had to do other plays besides hit shots,” Nazos said. “Kyle Porter made a big play and got the ball and had the play that saved us. When that layup went in, it was relief and a great way to end the game.”

Wheaton Warrenville South assistant coach Matt Stellwagen said it was a tough loss, but the good news was that coach Mike Healy, who has been sidelined for almost a month due to a stroke, was able to attend Saturday’s game.

Luca Carbonaro led the Tigers (7-7, 3-3) with 12 points. Wheaton Warrenville South led 27-18 with 5:52 left but committed three turnovers and missed four of their last five shots.

“The end of the game pressure ramps up on both sides and things happen and a shot goes in for one side and not the other, so you have to give credit to them for making shots when they need to,” Stellwagen said. “We’re really proud of the kids but super disappointed. We want to be able to finish it out but we’re looking forward to getting back at it next week.”