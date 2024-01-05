Westmont Fire Department’s citizen’s fire academy begins April 11

The Westmont Fire Department is once again hosting its Citizens Fire Academy (CFA) this spring. The classes will be held in person at the Johanik Fire Station Headquarters, 6015 S. Cass Ave.

The CFA is a five-week program that will run from 6 to 8 p.m. April 11 through May 9 on Thursdays. There will be a graduation ceremony on the last day of the program.

“Academy participants will have the opportunity to do some fun activities,” said CFA Instructor Pat Schultz. “Our classes allow citizens to use some of our unique equipment such as the Jaws of Life as well as the opportunity to climb a 100-foot ladder. All of these activities are designed to let residents experience a bit of what it’s like to be part of a fire department.”

The CFA program is designed to help residents better understand the fire department’s firefighting and rescue operations as well as the multitude of services it provides to the community. The five-week course is not designed to train future firefighters, but to educate residents who are interested in gaining an insider’s view of the lives of professional firefighters and EMS personnel.

The curriculum is divided into three areas: classroom participation, hands-on practical training and live fireground activities. CPR and first aid is also covered during the course. The course also includes fire safety training for the home and workplace. Every aspect of the program is voluntary, so if a participant prefers to observe rather than take part in a particular exercise, the experience will be adapted to ensure that the activity is interesting and enjoyable.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age, of good standing within the community and reside, work, or volunteer within the village of Westmont. There is no fee to attend. For further information or to request an application, contact Pat Schultz at the Westmont Fire Department at pschultz@westmont.il.gov or 630-981-6441.