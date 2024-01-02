Registration is open for La Grange library’s winter story times

Registration for the La Grange Public Library’s Winter Story Times opens Jan 2.

In-person sessions start the week of Jan 22 for the six-week for six week sessions of baby, toddler and preschool story times.

Register once for all six sessions by clicking the first session in the event calendar.

Baby Story Times are held at 10:15 a.m. on are Mondays. Toddler Story Times are held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Preschool Story Times are held at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The library also offers monthly story times on its Facebook page. Bilingual Spanish Story Times are held at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month.