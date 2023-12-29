Fifteen people accused of stealing merchandise from DuPage County stores over past several days

Fifteen individuals accused of stealing merchandise from DuPage County retail establishments have been arrested over the past five days, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The recent arrests include:

Kiara Harris, 33, of Chicago, was accused of stealing approximately $308 worth of merchandise from a Glen Ellyn Walmart Dec. 24. When confronted by loss prevention officers, Harris allegedly fled the scene on foot. She was taken into custody by Glen Ellyn police officers a short time later at a nearby McDonald’s. The court granted the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release. Harris’ next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Gheorghe Poenaru, 23, of Baltimore, and Maria Codreanu, 23, of Houston, are accused of stealing approximately $972 worth of merchandise, including cosmetics, from the Elmhurst Kohl’s Dec. 23. The court granted the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release for Poenaru and Codreanu. The next court appearance for both defendants is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Victor Matamoros, 25, a Venezuelan migrant staying in Chicago, is accused of stealing approximately $777 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s Dec. 24. Matamoros’ next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22. He was released from custody pending trial and has been fitted with a GPS monitoring device.

Yonathan Barrios-Hernandez, 25, a Venezuelan migrant staying in Chicago, was accused of stealing approximately $738 worth of merchandise from the Villa Park Target on Dec. 24. Barrios-Hernandez was released from custody pending trial. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Christian Perez-Aguilera, 26, of Chicago; Jose Raphael Suarez-Silva, 25, of Chicago; and Deimar Elena Gomez Beomont, 27, with no known address, is accused of stealing $713 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s on Dec. 23. All were released from custody pending trial with Perez-Aguilera fitted with a GPS monitoring device. The next court date for all three defendants is scheduled for Jan. 22.

David Infante-Hernandez, 30, of Chicago; Carolina Rojas-Torres, 43, of Chicago; Marvella Rojas-Torres, 26, of Chicago; and Jhonny A Valero Lozano, 34, of Chicago, were accused of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from the Elmhurst Kohl’s on Dec. 23. All four defendants were released from custody and have their next court appearance scheduled for Jan. 19.

Mariah Jeane Puentez, 19, of East Chicago, Ind., was accused of stealing approximately $2,176 from a Naperville Home Depot store on Dec. 23. Jeane Puentez was released from custody. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Larry Hamersly, 49, of Willow Springs. With a prior conviction, Hamersly is accused of stealing less than $300 worth of clothing from the Elmhurst Kohl’s store on Dec. 24, 2023. Hamersly was released from custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024.

Omar Serrano-Velasco, 36, of Stone Park, was accused of stealing an Echo chainsaw valued at $629 from an Oakbrook Terrace Home Depot store on Dec. 27. Serrano-Velasco was released from custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.

“Make no mistake, just because the holiday shopping season is nearing a close, our efforts to protect our businesses and patrons will not diminish,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The arrest of 15 additional defendants accused of stealing from DuPage County businesses sends a strong message that DuPage County law enforcement is continually on alert for anyone who steals or otherwise breaks the law. Simply put, if you steal in DuPage County you will be apprehended, charged and prosecuted.”