Westmont seeks nominations for Citizen of the Year

Each year, the Village of Westmont and the Westmont Chamber of Commerce seek nominations for the Westmont Citizen of the Year Award. The award is given to a resident who has demonstrated exemplary volunteerism and community service during the past year.

Nominations must be submitted to the Westmont Chamber of Commerce, One South Cass Ave., by noon on March 1 The nomination form is available online or at the chamber office at Westmont Centre, 1 S. Cass Ave. Printed copies of the nomination form will also be placed in the information displays at the Westmont Train Station and the Village Hall, 31 W. Quincy Street. Or download the nomination form here.

For more information, visit the Westmont Chamber website at westmontchamber.com or contact the Chamber at wcctb@westmontchamber.com or 630-960-5553.