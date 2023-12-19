Villa Park library lists upcoming programs for January

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Basics to Heart Healthy Cooking: 2 p.m. Jan. 10. Explore the intersection of health and flavor in this virtual class. An expert instructor will guide you through essential techniques and smart ingredient choices to create delicious, cardiovascular-friendly meals in the comfort of your own kitchen. Registration is required.

Human Dimensions of Wildlife: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Come engage in a conversation with Nicky Strahl, district wildlife biologist for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources–Wildlife Division, on interactions between humans and wildlife in urban areas. Urbanization changed the relationship between humans and wildlife, with fewer people exposed to the wildlife in their areas. At the same time, animal populations adapted to the humans in their environment, leading to more interactions with humans which are often perceived as conflicts. Come and learn how to peacefully coexist with the wildlife in your environment. Registration is required.

Card Making Class: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Learn how to create and customize your very own greeting cards with Sue from Creative Cards & Crafts. This session of card-making will feature the theme of art deco ladies. Bring your imagination and a new pair of sharp scissors.

Three Great Stews: 7 p.m. Jan. 16. Join Chef Susan to learn how to make and then enjoy three different and delicious stews. These recipes will warm the soul and help you brave the cold of winter. Registration is required.

Winter Princess Party: 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Come spend time with your favorite princesses from the frozen north. The Ice Queen and Snow Princess will share stories and songs, along with dancing, activities and photo ops in this special visit.

Winter Wonders: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Calling all children ages 7 and older to begin the new year with a smile, a tasty treat and a creative craft. Food will be handled and eaten in this program. Let the Villa Park Public Library know in advance of any food allergies or restrictions.

