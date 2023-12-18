Thefts from DuPage County stores result in several arrests

Five individuals accused of stealing merchandise from DuPage County retail establishments in three unrelated incidents during the past four days have been arrested and charged with burglary and retail theft. One of the defendants is facing an additional charge of possession of burglary tools, authorities said.

The most recent arrests include:

Juan Andres Gomez Hernandez, 24, currently staying in Chicago, is accused of stealing approximately $304 worth of clothing from JC Penny, 175 Yorktown, Lombard, on Dec. 14. Gomez-Hernandez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8 for arraignment. The state’s motion to detain Gomez-Hernandez pre-trial was granted by the court, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Sergio Rojas Jaimes, 37, of West Chicago; Juan Sebastian Rojas Jaimes, 25, of Niles and Shirley Vanessa Oviedo-Ortiz, 30 (d.o.b. 9/19/1993) of Niles – all accused of stealing 29items of clothing valued at approximately $1,458 from Macy’s, 1 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook on Dec. 14, the release stated.

These defendants allegedly placed the stolen merchandise in an occupied infant’s stroller and attempted to leave the store without paying. The next court appearance for the defendants is scheduled for Jan. 8 for arraignment. The state’s motion to detain these three defendants pre-trial was denied by the court, according to the release.

Jordan Antonio Mezamunoz, 25, no known address, is accused of stealing approximately $1,039 worth of men’s clothing from the Oak Brook Macy’s on Dec. 17.

Antonio Mezamunoz allegedly was in possession of a magnet to remove security devices and wire cutters when he was arrested. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8 for arraignment. The state’s motion to detain Mezamunoz pre-trial was granted by the court, the release stated.

“The arrest of these defendants sends the message loud and clear that DuPage County law enforcement is out in full force this holiday season and anyone who steals from one of our establishments will quickly find themselves arrested, charged and prosecuted,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

“I commend law enforcement throughout the county as well as loss prevention officers at our retail shops for their outstanding, collaborative efforts during the busy holiday shopping season. They have an extremely difficult job and they have truly done yeoman’s work the past few weeks to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday shopping season for our merchants and patrons alike.”