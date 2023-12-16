Girls basketball: Hannah Struebing’s buzzer-beating layup sends Wheaton Warrenville South past Wheaton North

WHEATON – Hannah Struebing said her coach is always reminding her to not go too fast.

In the closing seconds Friday, the Wheaton Warrenville South senior went at just the right speed.

Receiving a pass from teammate Emily Troia at the top of the key, the Tigers four-year varsity player drove the lane and made a layup as time expired, giving the home team a thrilling 44-43 DuKane Conference victory over Wheaton North.

WW South (7-5, 2-2) inbounded the ball from underneath its own basket with 10.8 seconds left after the Falcons’ Sara Abdul had calmly sank a pair of free throws to put the visitors in front.

“I feel like 10 seconds is a lot of time,” said Struebing, who topped the Tigers with 16 points. “I’m glad my coach put the ball in my hands. She drew up a play for a ball screen at the elbow, I took it to the basket and it went in.

“I knew this game was going to come down to the end, we are two very comparable teams. Both have great people and this environment is something we always look forward to.”

Before Struebing’s heroics, it was Brooke Ittersagen who had knocked down the shot of the game as her three-pointer with 20 seconds left gave WWS a 42-41 advantage. The Tigers have now won three in a row after also notching victories over Metea Valley and Glenbard South in the last week.

“This team has such a special bond,” Struebing said. “Us seven seniors have played together since the third grade. The last time we beat Wheaton North here was my freshman year. It’s kind of surreal coming back in my last (home) game against North in the Orange and Black gym and getting the win.”

The Tigers used a 15-6 third quarter spurt to turn a 21-all tie at halftime into a 36-29 margin heading into the final eight minutes. Marley Carbonaro chipped in with eight points, Troia had six points and six steals and Abby Keighron added six points.

“They knew to slow down and to take a deep breath,” said WW South coach Kasey Gassensmith , who team has faced a daunting schedule with losses to Geneva, Glenbard West, Downers Grove North and St. Charles North. “They played together last year and that experience and chemistry they have coming back is huge, especially in moments like that.

“I’m so proud of their composure and trust. When you have only 10 seconds left, you might not be sure what to do. But they trusted each other. They are getting better every single game and their work ethic during a game is outstanding. I couldn’t be more proud of all they are doing.”

Abdul, a junior who went over the 1,000-point mark in Wednesday’s Wheaton North win over South Elgin, helped bring her team back in the fourth quarter. She scored 10 of her game-high 23 points in the period, including a three-point play and a steal and lay-up that capped off a 13-1 run to put Wheaton North (7-6, 0-4) up 40-37.

Brigitte Noyes contributed seven points and three blocked shots and Zoey Bohmer had six points, five rebounds and two steals.