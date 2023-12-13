AJ Levine’s 23 points pace York to win over Libertyville: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

York 57, Libertyville 53

AJ Levine scored 23 points and Kyle Waltz 13 to pace the Dukes.

Riverside-Brookfield 62, Crete-Monee 44

Stefan Cicic had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Mercer scored 17 for the Bulldogs (8-1).

Glenbrook South 49, Glenbard West 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Downers Grove North 58, Hinsdale Central 46

Kaitlyn Parker scored 17 points, Annie Stephens 11 and Hope Sebek 10 for Downers Grove North.

Hinsdale South 58, Leyden 30

Amerie Flowers had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Amelia Lavorato 15 points, seven assists and six steals and Maeve Savage 10 points for the Hornets.

Waubonsie Valley 66, Willowbrook 36

Ayanni Gusman and Lillian Vish each scored nine points and Elle Bruschuk seven for Willowbrook.