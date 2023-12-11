Two men charged with stealing merchandise in separate incidents at Oak Brook Macy’s

The state’s motion to detain pre-trial two Venezuelan men accused of stealing merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s department store in unrelated incidents was denied Monday in DuPage County First Appearance Court.

Jainer Efrain Guttierrez Quintero, 30, and Estivenson Martinez Artigas, 28, both of Venezuela, currently staying in Chicago, are charged with one count of retail theft, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release. In addition, Martinez Artigas is charged with one count o misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a police officer.

About 4:23 p.m. Dec. 10, Martinez Artigas entered the Macy’s department store, located at 1 Oakbrook Center. He allegedly selected a backpack and two coats with an approximate value of $459 and walked past the last point of sale without paying for the merchandise, according to the release. He was stopped by loss prevention officers and police officers at this time.

In an unrelated incident, about 5 p.m. the same day, Guttierrez Quintero entered the Macy’s department store, allegedly selected eight items of Polo merchandise with an approximate value of $1,173 and walked past the last point of sale without paying for the merchandise. He was stopped by loss prevention officers at this time, according to the release.

“The arrest of these two defendants sends the clear message that if you steal in DuPage County you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Our law enforcement is second to none and remains on high alert to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday shopping season for our merchants and patrons alike. I commend the Oak Brook Police Department for their outstanding efforts in apprehending anyone who thinks they can outsmart or outrun the law.”

“Our partnership with Macy’s Loss Prevention and loss prevention agents throughout the Village has never been stronger,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said. “I assure you there are much easier targets for retail crimes than any business located in Oak Brook. Our lockup facility is open for business and our officers are highly motivated to keep our community safe during this busy holiday shopping season.”

The next court date for both Guttierrez Quintero and Martinez Artigas is scheduled for Jan. 8 for arraignment. As a condition of their release, both men are prohibited from entering any Macy’s store or the Oak Brook Mall.