District 58 board meeting set for Dec. 11

The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Board of Education will hold a regular business meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 p.m. at Downers Grove Village Hall.

The public may also view the meeting remotely, via the Village of Downers Grove’s YouTube page. After the meeting has concluded, the village will process the video and send it to District 58 to be posted on the District’s YouTube channel.

The meeting agenda covers many topics, including:

A Pierce Downer School presentation

A spotlight on SASED’s partnership with District 58: Working Together to Support Students, Staff and Families

A report on the Dec. 8 Financial Advisory Committee

A discussion and recommendation for approval of bids, called Bid Group No. 2, related to the middle schools’ referendum construction

A recommendation to approve school calendars for 2024-25 and 2025-26

A recommendation to approve a resolution to authorize participating in social media litigation along with other school districts.

To view all board meeting topics, view the agenda.