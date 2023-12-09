Glenbard Parent Series to discuss quieting our inner critic Dec. 19

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present Dialing Back the Inner Critic with psychologist and author Lisa Baylis at noon and 7 p.m. Dec. 19, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for the links to these two webinars.

Has stress and the demands of life left you weary, distracted or uninspired? Do you find that you get down or criticize yourself frequently? Baylis says it doesn’t have to be that way and to remember that you are not alone.

Research shows that meeting yourself and others with compassion and kindness is the antidote to fatigue, burnout and stress. She will speak about the importance of care and compassion for ourselves at a time when compassion fatigue and burnout are happening too often.

Baylis authored the best-selling book “Self-Compassion for Educators” and created the AWE Method, Awakening the Wellbeing for Educators. She is the education director for the Center for Mindful Self-Compassion, a nonprofit organization created by Kristin Neff and Chris Germer to spread self-compassion around the world.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.