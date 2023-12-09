December 09, 2023
Downers Grove South girls basketball wins at Hinsdale South: Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 8

By Joshua Welge
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Downers Grove South 29, Hinsdale South 24

Allison Jarvis had 11 points, five rebounds and three steals and Addison Bryant four points and 18 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Amelia Lavorato scored 11 points and Maeve Savage had six points and eight rebounds for Hinsdale South (7-3, 2-1).

Glenbard West 68, Proviso West 39

Julia Benjamin scored 19 points, Alyssa Yeager 13 and Hannah Roberts 10 for the Hilltoppers.

Downers Grove North 74, Oak Park-River Forest 13

Ady Fanta scored 17 points, Kaitlyn Parker 11, Lilly Boor 10 and Campbell Thulin 10 for the Lady Trojans.

Morton 54, Willowbrook 51

