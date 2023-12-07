Girls basketball: Hinsdale Central girls basketball coaching staff resigns

After several quiet days following the controversy over the Hinsdale South boys basketball program, the Hinsdale Central girls basketball team is making headlines off the court.

The Red Devils were slated to play at Proviso West on Tuesday night, but the West Suburban Conference Silver Division game was postponed when Hinsdale Central coach Erin Navolio and her entire coaching staff abruptly resigned on Sunday.

District 86 spokesperson Chris Jasculca, the Director of Communications, released a statement that confirmed the news regarding the girls basketball program. First-year Hinsdale Central athletic director Mike Jezioro is slated to take over the program.

“Three members of the coaching staff for the Hinsdale Central girls basketball team resigned from their positions on Dec. 4, which resulted in the postponement of the team’s game against Proviso West on Dec. 5,” the statement read. “Mike Jezioro, the school’s athletic director, will be filling in as the coach while his department conducts a search for interim and permanent replacements. He is also working with his counterparts from Proviso West to reschedule the game that was postponed.”

The shocking in-season resignation of the entire Hinsdale Central girls basketball staff is another high-profile story for District 86. Last month, Erin Savage sued the school district and several employees after her son, Hinsdale South senior guard Brandan Savage, was cut from the basketball team despite averaging 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 points last season and making his second all-conference team.

Navolio, who played basketball at Hinsdale Central and Knox College, had high expectations for her team due to the return of six key players from last season’s 11-win team, including junior Grace Dolan and senior Luella Sheehan. The Red Devils (2-4) have lost four of their last five games heading into Friday’s conference road game against York.

Jezioro took over athletic duties at Hinsdale Central after Dan Jones retired following the end of the 2022-23 school year. Jezioro has an extensive background in coaching, including stints as a head wrestling and football coach and assistant jobs in softball and wrestling.

Navolio did not immediately return a call and email to comment on what led to the resignations.

https://basketball.dailyherald.com/sports/20231206/hinsdale-central-girls-basketball-coaching-staff-steps-down/?NoCache=1