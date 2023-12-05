Downers Grove Museum exhibit explores the community’s early Main Street businesses

"Making, Spending and Saving "Money in Downers Grove’s Past,” is an exhibit that will be on display for the next several months in the Montrew Dunham History Center at the Downers Grove Museum, 831 Maple Ave. (Courtesy Downers Grove Park District)

A new temporary exhibit at the Downers Grove Museum tells the story of the early businesses that helped shape the community into what it is today.

Titled “Making, Spending and Saving Money in Downers Grove’s Past,” the exhibit will be on display for the next several months in the Montrew Dunham History Center at the museum, 831 Maple Ave.

Nina Fuscaldo, the museum curator, is the exhibit’s brainchild.

“We have a lot of historic buildings in our Main Street business district and some of them have been quite well preserved. Many of these buildings have served as shops since their construction,” Fuscaldo said. “We do a walking tour of these historic buildings where we talk about their architecture and what they were used for in the past. Two years ago, after finishing one of these tours, I had the idea for the exhibit. When I got back to the museum I started going through our collection of artifacts and photographs from the historic shops and banks.”

One business featured in the display is the Selig Sisters Dry Goods store, which had been located on Main Street.

“Selig Dry Goods, unfortunately, was torn down, but I wanted to include it still as it was the longest-running shop in Downers Grove run by women and has an interesting origin story,” Fuscaldo said.

Operating from 1900 to 1970, the business got its start when Henry Selig, a German barber, transformed the lower level of his home into a shop for his daughter Clara to make and sell specialty hats.

“Being that this was in 1900 when women were not encouraged to have businesses of their own or even work outside the home, I find this history fascinating and felt compelled to include it,” Fuscaldo said.

The exhibit also will include artifacts, interactive displays and photographs. Fuscaldo is especially excited about the latter.

“Using new technology that instantly restores and colorizes old black and white photos, I was able to have the exhibit be almost entirely interactive,” she said. “The colorized version of the photo is framed and a laminated version of the black and white photo is attached via a flap. When visitors lift the flap, they can see the past in a whole new light. I believe seeing the past in color changes the way people think about it. … It makes it seem less distant and more relatable somehow. The interactive photos are quite fun and I hope the community will enjoy seeing some of their history in color for the first time.”

In the exhibit’s interactive area, there will be items from several businesses for people to touch and inspect, including a leather satchel and both a lady’s and child’s left shoe from Penner Harness, Leather Goods and Shoe Repair. There are 75th and 100th-anniversary plaques and a collapsible yardstick from Mochel Hardware.

On display from Selig Dry Goods are four types of hats, three styles of dresses, a shawl and a nightgown.

“Which can all be tried on,” Fuscaldo said. “To me, it seems like everyone takes the same guilty pleasure in being able to touch historic items from time to time. Unlike other areas of the museum, in this area they can do so safely and are actually encouraged to do so.”

From local banks are artifacts such as an old bank statement, three canceled checks and copies of a 10 dollar bill that was made in Downers Grove in the early 1900s.

“For a short time, the government allowed banks with certain specifications and certifications in place to print official money and one of these banks was in Downers Grove,” Fuscaldo said. “That is explained further in the exhibit’s banking section.”

Village officials are excited to share the exhibit with the community.

“The people of Downers Grove are quite proud of the town’s historic roots. Those I meet through our community programming often have questions related to the downtown area,” Fuscaldo said. “This exhibit will answer some of the questions I am often asked and also inform them further as to questions they may not have otherwise realized they even had.”

“We hope the community is able to connect to our current local businesses by learning more about our businesses of the past, as well as offer those who grew up in Downers Grove a chance to reconnect to their local roots and learn more about our amazing local history,” said Felicia Camacho, the park district’s recreation supervisor of historical programming.

The “Making, Spending and Saving Money in Downers Grove’s Past” exhibit can be viewed during regular museum hours from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month (except holiday weekends); and during any special events such as the “Merry and Bright: A Victorian Christmas” program from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9.

The museum also is open by appointment by calling 630-963-1309 or emailing museum@dgparks.org.