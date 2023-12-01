Downers Grove man accused of sexual exploitation of a child in Glen Ellyn

Glen Ellyn police Thursday arrested a Downers Grove man on felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child under 13 and two charges of sexual exploitation of a child under 13 - expose self, authorities said.

Matthew T. Morgan, 36, is currently being held at the DuPage County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.

The charges are the result of an extensive investigation following the report of an individual exposing himself to two children in September, according to a Glen Ellyn Police Department news release.

Glen Ellyn police on Sept. 6 received information about an individual who exposed his genitals to two children walking home from school. The suspect allegedly told the children they dropped something prior to the indecent exposure, according to the release. The incident took place near Sunset Park, authorities said.

The charges come two months after Morgan was accused of inappropriately taping several females, two of whom were in a changing room and one of whom was a 13-year-old in the lobby of a Starbucks, authorities said.

Morgan was charged with one count of unauthorized video recording – victim under 18 and two counts of unauthorized video recording – no consent, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s news release.

On Sept. 23, Downers Grove police responded to the Downers Grove Goodwill Store & Donation Center for a call of a male subject who allegedly photographed a woman while she was changing in the fitting room.

After an investigation, police learned that while the woman was in the fitting room, a male, later identified as Morgan, allegedly placed his phone on record mode and put the phone under the changing room stall door.

Further investigation found that on Sept. 8, in the lobby of a Hinsdale Starbucks, Morgan allegedly began recording on his phone and then placed the phone underneath a 13-year-old female’s dress while he pretended to tie his shoelaces, according to the release.

The following day, Sept. 9, Morgan allegedly was pretending to shop at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center with his teenage daughter when he began recording on his phone and then placed the phone underneath a changing room door.

After the execution of a search warrant, authorities found about 260 videos in which Morgan secretly recorded mostly young females at various locations including Goodwill, Starbucks and Target stores, according to the release.

Following the initial charges, Morgan, of the zero to 100 block of Fourth Street, appeared at First Appearance Court, where Judge Joshua Dieden ordered multiple conditions of pretrial release including weapons surrender, home confinement/electronic monitoring, monitoring software installed on all his electronic devices and no contact with minors under 18 years old except for his children, according to the release.