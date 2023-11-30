Duo charged with burglary, retail theft after allegedly stealing merchandise from Oak Brook Macy’s

Burglary and retail theft charges have been filed against a couple for allegedly stealing more than $950 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s store.

Angelo Almaraz, 26, of the 2300 block of S. Homan Avenue, Chicago, and his domestic partner Thalia Morales, 32, of the 4300 block of Clark Avenue, Hammond, Ind., appeared at First Appearance Court Tuesday where the state’s motion to detain both Almaraz and Morales pre-trial was denied, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Nov. 27, at about 5:46 p.m., two individuals, later identified as Almaraz and Morales, entered Macy’s, located at 1 Oakbrook Center, with four children, three of whom belong to Almaraz and Morales, ranging in ages from infant to 13-years-old.

The group allegedly went to the children’s section and the two eldest children began selecting items and handing them to Almaraz and Morales, who then placed the items in Nordstrom Rack bags they brought with them, authorities said.

It is alleged that when the group neared an exit, a loss prevention officer approached them at which time they ran to their car with the merchandise still in the bag and fled the scene. An Oak Brook Police officer responded to the area and pulled over their vehicle as it was attempting to turn onto Route 83. The bag with the stolen merchandise, which totaled approximately $962, was allegedly in the vehicle. The defendants were arrested at this time.

“The allegations that two grown adults enlisted the help of children as they stole nearly one thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise are extremely disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I caution anyone who is even thinking about coming to DuPage County to steal that if you do, you will be caught, charged and prosecuted.”

The next court date for both defendants is scheduled for Dec. 26 for arraignment. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been notified of the matter. As this is an ongoing investigation, additional charges may be forthcoming.