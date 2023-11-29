Elmhurst library seeks donations to help the needy

The Elmhurst Public Library is asking for donations to help keep the community warm and healthy this winter. Donated items will be assembled into care kits for the Elmhurst Walk-In Assistance Network.

Wishlist items:

Socks

Toothbrush/toothpaste

Deodorant

Bar soap

Washcloths

Hand/body lotion

Snacks

Gum

Mints

Anti-bacterial gel

Small travel tissues