Elmhurst library seeks donations to help the needy

The Elmhurst Public Library is asking for donations to help keep the community warm and healthy this winter. Donated items will be assembled into care kits for the Elmhurst Walk-In Assistance Network.
Wishlist items:
- Socks
- Toothbrush/toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Bar soap
- Washcloths
- Hand/body lotion
- Snacks
- Gum
- Mints
- Anti-bacterial gel
- Small travel tissues
A box for receiving donations will be in the library lobby Dec. 1-31. For more information, visit elmlib.org/HelpingHands or call 630-279-8696.