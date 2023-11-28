Join La Grange Area Historical Society on holiday tour of historical houses

Join the La Grange Area Historical Society from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 17 for an evening of hors d’ oeuvres, drinks and desserts in four historic homes in La Grange.

Travel to each home on the Sips and Sweets tour within your assigned group beginning with hors d’ oeuvres and following with desserts paired with holiday drinks. This is a glimpse into how families share their traditions and festive holiday decorations. Space is limited so secure your reservations now.

The tour will be welcoming you to the following locations: