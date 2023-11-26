Elmhurst seeks Giving Tuesday contributions for Sept. 11 memorial sculpture

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is observed as GivingTuesday, a global giving campaign created to encourage people to do good.

On this GivingTuesday, please consider supporting the Elmhurst Fire Department, the city of Elmhurst as well as the businesses and residents of Elmhurst in their fundraising efforts to move forward with a new public sculpture created to memorialize Sept. 11.

With a piece of rail given to the city from the Twin Towers, local sculptor Jason Peot will create a vibrant, moving, multi-faceted memorial to be placed near Fire Station No. 2 on York Street in Elmhurst.

The Elmhurst Fire Department is seeking support for this effort. In addition to donations, commemorative bricks for the plaza are available to purchase online. To support this fundraising effort, visit elmhurst.org/firstrespondersmemorial.