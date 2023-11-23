Final week of yard waste collection in Downers Grove Dec. 11-15

The final week of yard waste collection in Downers Grove for 2023 will be Dec. 11-15.

Leaves must in a 33-gallon biodegradable paper bag or a 33-gallon unlined, reusable can

Place a garbage sticker on each bag or can.

If you rent a yard waste cart from Republic, leaves can be combined with other yard waste

However, if you put out additional items of leaves/yard waste for the week, they will require a sticker.

Mow over leaves before bagging them. This reduces the ratio of bags to leaves by seven to one, thereby saving money on sticker costs.

Do not rake or blow leaves or grass clippings into the street.

The burning of leaves and other yard waste is prohibited by ordinance .

. If you are able, please clear leaves from any inlets or storm drains along the curb near your property. Clogged drains can overflow in heavy rain and cause excess standing water on the roadways.

All drains lead to local waterways. As leaves break down they release phosphorus, which at high levels is not healthy for the water ecosystem