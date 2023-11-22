Chicago man flees police after stealing $1,000 worth of merchandise from Hinsdale Walgreens: prosecutors

Pre-trial release was denied Tuesday for a Chicago man accused of fleeing from police after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Hinsdale Walgreens store.

David Freeman, 31, of the 1100 block of 61st Street, appeared in First Appearance Court Tuesday charged with one count of burglary, two counts of retail theft, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and several misdemeanor counts including one count of endangering the life or health of a child, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On July 19, at approximately 4:33 p.m., Hinsdale police responded to a call of a retail theft in progress at the Walgreens located at 15 Grant Square. Upon their arrival, officers were alerted to a Chevrolet Astro van allegedly driven by Freeman that was involved in the theft, the release stated.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Chevrolet, Freeman allegedly fled the scene. As officers pursued Freeman, he allegedly disobeyed multiple stop signs and struck two Hinsdale squad cars. Officers terminated pursuit out of safety concerns.

Prior to fleeing from police, Freeman allegedly entered the Walgreens and, while holding a 3-to-4-year-old child, selected approximately $1,005 worth of merchandise including medications, baby food and liquor and then left the store without paying. An investigation into the matter led to Freeman as a suspect. On Oct. 11, an arrest warrant was issued for Freeman. He was taken into custody on Nov. 20, without incident, according to the release.

“This most recent case of fleeing from the police is extremely disturbing as it allegedly occurred in the middle of the afternoon in a busy strip mall,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “To make matters worse, it is alleged that Mr. Freeman was carrying a young child in his arms as he stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Walgreens and then proceeded to strike two Hinsdale squad cars as he fled away from police. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or pedestrians were injured or killed.”

Freeman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 11 for arraignment.