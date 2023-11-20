Brookfield Zoo announces holiday events

Brookfield Zoo will host Dinner for Santa events and a Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party fundraiser to support the Chicago Zoological Society’s conservation efforts and animal care work.

Dinner for Santa

The Dinner for Santa events are being held in the zoo’s Discovery Center, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. The dinner features a buffet with carved meats, seasonal accompaniments, sweet treats, hot chocolate and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages are available to buy. Attendees can take photos with Santa and tell him their wish lists. A kid-friendly buffet and vegetarian options will be available.

Seats are open for 3:30 and 6 p.m. Dec. 15 and 6 p.m Dec. 16 and 17. Tickets range from $85 to $90 for adults and $40 for children ages three to 11. Children ages three and under can eat for free. Zoo members will receive a discount.

Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party

The Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 in the zoo’s Discovery Center. Attendees can decorate pre-assembled gingerbread houses and ornaments. Professional gingerbread house decorators and builders are available. A holiday breakfast buffet, mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and hot chocolate will be served. Participants can meet the zoo’s animal ambassadors. Santa will be available to listen to children’s wish lists and take photos. Tickets cost $250 for adults, $150 for children, or $2,000 for a private table.

For information, visit czs.org/Events.