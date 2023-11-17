Amerie Flowers’ 30 points pace Hinsdale South win: Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Nov. 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinsdale South 54, Metea Valley 35
Amerie Flowers poured in 30 points and 15 rebounds to pace the Hornets (2-0). Maeve Savage added nine points and six rebounds.
Downers Grove North 58, Bartlett 26
Kaitlyn Parker scored 11 points and Lilly Boor and Hope Sebek nine points apiece for the Lady Trojans.
Glenbard West 64, West Aurora 48
Julia Benjamin scored 18 points and Makenna Yeager added 16 for the Hilltoppers.
Willowbrook Thanksgiving Tournament
Montini 79, Plainfield East 48
Victoria Matulevicius had 13 points and 12 assists, Nikki Kerstein 19 points and five steals and Shea Carver 14 points and eight rebounds for Montini in its season opener.
Lockport 51, Willowbrook 28
Elle Bruschuk scored 10 points to pace Willowbrook. Loralai McIntyre and Lillian Vish each added nine points.
York Thanksgiving Tournament
Prospect 41, York 35
Anna Filosa scored 17 points to lead the Dukes.
Hinsdale Central 54, Plainfield South 44
Katherine Skinner and Grace Dolan each had 10 points for the Red Devils.