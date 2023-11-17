November 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterThe First Hundred Miles

Amerie Flowers’ 30 points pace Hinsdale South win: Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Nov. 16

By Joshua Welge
Hinsdale South logo

Hinsdale South logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinsdale South 54, Metea Valley 35

Amerie Flowers poured in 30 points and 15 rebounds to pace the Hornets (2-0). Maeve Savage added nine points and six rebounds.

Downers Grove North 58, Bartlett 26

Kaitlyn Parker scored 11 points and Lilly Boor and Hope Sebek nine points apiece for the Lady Trojans.

Glenbard West 64, West Aurora 48

Julia Benjamin scored 18 points and Makenna Yeager added 16 for the Hilltoppers.

Willowbrook Thanksgiving Tournament

Montini 79, Plainfield East 48

Victoria Matulevicius had 13 points and 12 assists, Nikki Kerstein 19 points and five steals and Shea Carver 14 points and eight rebounds for Montini in its season opener.

Lockport 51, Willowbrook 28

Elle Bruschuk scored 10 points to pace Willowbrook. Loralai McIntyre and Lillian Vish each added nine points.

York Thanksgiving Tournament

Prospect 41, York 35

Anna Filosa scored 17 points to lead the Dukes.

Hinsdale Central 54, Plainfield South 44

Katherine Skinner and Grace Dolan each had 10 points for the Red Devils.

Girls BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage CountyDowners Grove North PrepsGlenbard West PrepsMontini PrepsYork (Elmhurst) PrepsWillowbrook PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.