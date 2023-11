Downers Grove High School senior Lily Kelliher, who serves as the school’s student council president and president of the Key Club, loads bags of food as part of the Blessings in a Backpack program on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. The program will provide meals for 200 food insecure students in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 who won't have access to school meals during the upcoming Thanksgiving break. (Sandy Bressner)